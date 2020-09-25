Easton Robert Lane Gustafson, 7 month old infant and precious son of Gabrielle D. Piercy and Johnnie Lane Gustafson, went to Heaven to play with the Angels on September 24, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Keplinger’s ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
