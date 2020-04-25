Earline Porter, 94, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:05 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, on Sunday, June 28, 1925, to Thomas and Ida (Duncan) Richmond.
Earline attended Upper Trough Camp one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Olive Hill High School in 1942, just one month shy of her 17th birthday. She earned her Secretarial Certificate from Ashland School of Commerce. At 18, she and her sister, Lucy, began working at the Ford Willow Run Bomber Plant, where she worked in the bomb bay door department for a year. She would see Rosie the Riveter daily. A special memory was when Eleanor Roosevelt visited the plant.
In January of 1950, she married Don Porter in Marion. In 1971, she went back to school for a year earning a degree from the School of Practical Nursing in Kokomo. She worked at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System as an LPN and retired in 1988. She also became a Christian the same year. She attended Friendship Baptist Church. She loved to travel and work on craft projects. She had flowers around the house all the time and especially enjoyed her rose bushes. She loved spending time with the grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include her son, J.C. (Lori) Porter of Marion; granddaughter, Lisa (Rob) Atchison of Fishers; grandson, Steven (Zach) Porter of Portsmouth, NH; three great-granddaughters, Norah, Clara, and Hannah; great-grandson, William; and brother, Sable Richmond of Grayson, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Gilbert Richmond, Thomas Richmond, Jr., Webster Richmond, and Noah Richmond; and three sisters, Lucille Withrow, Auderene Hamilton, and Irene Crabtree.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral service to celebrate Earline’s life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
