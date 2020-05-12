Earlene K. Swaim, age 63, of Huntington, died at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 10, in Fort Wayne.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Gardens of Memory in Huntington County with Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Huntington County Humane Society, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Earlene was born on September 10, 1956 in Huntington, the daughter of Earl Udell and Katherine L. (Collins) Starks. She married Thomas Veatch in 1978.
