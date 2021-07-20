Earl Purvis, 82, Converse, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, in his home. He was born in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 23, 1939, to Morton and Emma (McCarty) Purvis.
Earl attended school in Bethel, Kentucky. He later married his loving wife, Carolyn Jeanette Purvis. In addition to working and retiring from GM after 30 years of service, Earl owned a farm and raised a few cows. He loved to hunt and fish and always said he lived the "American Dream". Earl was a proud Mason and Shriner and a member of Fairmount Masonic Lodge #635. He enjoyed elk hunting in Colorado, moose hunting in Canada, mushroom hunting, and crappie fishing.
