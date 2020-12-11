Earl L. Brown, Jr., 91, Warren, passed away at 8:05 am on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born in Blooming Grove, Texas, on Wednesday, December 11, 1929, to Earl and Nadien (Fitzgerald) Brown, Sr. He married his bride, Maxine Tatum, and she survives.
Earl graduated from Blooming Grove High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Texas A&M. He worked with Bryant/Carrier in engineering until his retirement.
