Earl Ernest “Bud” Conner, 87, passed away at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 in IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie.
Earl was born in Muncie on April 16, 1933, the only child of Loran and M. Pearl (Sites) Conner, was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School in Upland and also attended Ball State University.
He also served his country in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of corporal. On June 17, 1951 he married Wanda L. McCollum in the Trinity U.M. Church.
Bud, also known as “Gus”, coached Babe Ruth and Little League baseball and was a charter member of the volunteer ambulance service that formed in the mid-1970’s in Hartford City.
He was a member of the Blackford Lodge 106 Free and Accepted Masons, the Scottish Rite, Valley of Ft. Wayne and the Shriners.
Bud and Wanda traveled extensively, enjoying their trips to Pearl Harbor and Normandy. Bud’s most memorable and favorite trip was to the Holy Land.
He leaves one son: Kevin (Teresa) of Hartford City; one daughter: Kimberlee (James) Sherbrooke of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren: Danielle (Clint) Dickey, Kaitlin (J.W. Rinker) Conner, Dr. Jordan (Brian) Craig, and Jacob Sherbrooke (Gia Rush). Seven great-grandchildren: Kennedy Dickey, Cole Dickey, Conner Dickey, Brantley Rinker, Lilah Craig, Charlie Craig and Penelope Craig; an eighth great-grandchild, Alia Sherbrooke is expected on June 22. Bud also leaves behind nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of almost sixty-three years, Wanda, on May 11, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the Waters Funeral Home 501 W. Washington St. Hartford City. Burial will be at Jones Cemetery, in Western Delaware County, with military rites by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social Distancing measures/practices enacted by the State of Indiana are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Visit www.watersfuneralhomes to leave condolences.
