Earl D. Carrico, 78 of Marion passed away at his residence at 6 am on Thursday July 23,2020. He was born in Terre Haute, IN on October 21,1941 to the late Earl and Lucille Freeman Carrico. Earl was an automotive and diesel mechanic in Marion until his retirement. He loved racing of all types especially sprint cars racing on dirt.
Earl is survived by his children John (Anita) Carrico, Ann (Steven) Tisdale. Mike Carrico, Sheila Mayo, and Brent (Beth) Carrico all of Marion. Also surviving are several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Funeral services will be at 10 am Monday July 27,2020 in the Serenity Chapel at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion with Randy Thornberg officiating. Entombment will follow.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.