E. Allen Sinclair, 87, Marion, went to be with the Lord in his home at 4:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Marion on Thursday, November 10, 1932, to Loren and Beryl (Pearson) Sinclair. On July 1, 1951, he married Helen M. Thomas. They shared nearly 67 years together before she passed away on May 14, 2018.
Allen graduated from Van Buren High School (Class of 1950) and was a press room foreman for 38 years with Chronicle-Tribune, retiring in 1986. He was proud of being a Christian man and the time he spent preaching at Riddle United Methodist Church in Riddle, IN. Allen was a mentor to many teenagers, who looked to him for life advice.
Survivors include his son, Edward (Retee) Sinclair of Minonk, IL; daughters, Amy (Jose) Perez of Marion and Elizabeth (Christopher) Dodson of Marion; grandsons, Jonathan (Kate) Perez of Marion and Jeremy (Kate) Perez of Marion; granddaughters, Maria Sinclair of Clinton, IL, and Cristina Sinclair of Clinton, IL; five great-grandchildren; brother, David (Phyllis) Sinclair of Logansport; sisters, Susie (Jack) Clark of Marion, Esther Thomas of Bluffton, and Nancy (Jerry) Weaver of Marion.
In addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Joanna Sinclair; and brother, Bobbie Sinclair.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Allen’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
