Dylan Izak Satterthwaite, 21, of Tipton, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1998 in Elwood, Indiana to Eric Satterthwaite and Lee Ann Staggs.
Dylan is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Kaylee; his parents, Eric and Betty Satterthwaite; his siblings, Adriana Morris, Jackob Scheidt, Orion and Leo Satterthwaite; his grandparents, Tonya and Mark Fode, Harold Doug and Cristy Staggs, Cheryl Prochnow and Rayford Hall, and Dave and Sue Satterthwaite; along with many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lee Ann.
Dylan’s passion was as a granite installer. He had worked in the field for over 2 years and has become one of the best in Indiana. He most recently used those skills at Marble Uniques in Tipton.
Dylan had the best smile, that was always contagious to whoever was near. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and especially Kaylee.
A Celebration of Dylan’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Market Road Fellowship Church, 601 Market Road, Tipton. Friends may visit and share memories with Dylan’s family from 11 a.m. until service time. Online condolences may be made at www.indiana funeralcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.