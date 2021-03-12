Dwight E. Rogers passed away on March 10, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 13, 1930, to Earl and Ruby Rogers in Montpelier, Indiana.
The family is especially thankful for Mike & Franny Eikenberry, who delivered wonderful meals and acts of kindness to Dwight and Nel, and to the caring and compassionate medical team at Ball Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.