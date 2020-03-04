Dustin Collen McHenry, 32, Gas City, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Marion, on Thursday, June 25, 1987, to Thomas McHenry and Lisa (Parrie) Kendall.
He had worked as a police officer with Tega Kay Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Department, the Marion Police Department, and attended Holy Family Catholic Church. He loved training dogs, and most of all, loved his dog, Alex. Some of his hobbies included golfing, fishing, hiking the mountains in North Carolina, and spending time with family. Dustin was a baseball nut and an avid New York Yankee fan.
Survivors include his mother, Lisa (Kris) Kendall; father, Thomas (Marianne) McHenry; grandparents, Mary McHenry of Marion, Jessie (Maryann) Parrie of Gas City; step-grandmother, Billie (Gary) Miller of Peru; uncles, Danny (Debbie) Parrie of Gas City, Steve Parrie of Muncie; step-brothers, Andre (Courtney) McMillen of Peru, Brent (Cassie) Kendall of Gas City; step-sisters, Karlie (Gregory) Brock of Peru, Alicia (Josh) Jones of Gas City; step-nephews, Tristan “J-Bird” McMillen of Peru, Ryley “Bear” McMillen of Peru; cousin, Amber Brand of Eaton, and many, many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Everett McHenry.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Dustin’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Christopher Roberts will be officiating with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.