Dustin Aaron Day aka Dustin McJury 30, died May 31 at his mother’s residence in Muncie.
He was born to Stuart James McJury and Robin Lynn (Day) McJury-Bennett.
Dustin will be sadly missed by his mother and step-father, Robin Lynn McJury-Bennett and Jim Bennett of Muncie; son, Hayden McJury of Muncie, siblings and half brothers.
Dustin will be cremated and there will be a private visitation and memorial service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348. His cremains will be interred privately at Hartford City Cemetery.
Condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.
