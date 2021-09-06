Duane H. Davis, 76, a lifetime resident of LaFontaine, passed away due to complications of Covid, at 2:54 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Feb. 21, 1945, to the late Homer E. and Reva A. Davis.
Duane was a 1963 graduate of Southwood High School and went on to graduate from Purdue University in 1968. He served in the United States Army. He was a Postmaster for the United States Post Office in Kokomo. Duane was member of the LaFontaine United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Van Buren American Legion and held memberships to many tractor clubs. Duane was a member of the LaFontaine Lions Club and loved making kettle corn at the Mississinewa 1812 booth and working at the tenderloin dinners. Duane would hand out many tickets, to those he loved, for the dinners.
