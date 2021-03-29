Dr. Robert E. Strange, 87, originally from Marion, Indiana, died Nov. 12, 2020, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Dr. Strange was born in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1951. His former wife, Mildred Chase Strange, also graduated from Marion High School in 1951. Dr. Strange graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine and served in the United States Navy for twenty years, retiring with the rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam and treated U.S. troops on the hospital ship U.S.S. Repose. His long Naval career of twenty years also included service in the Antarctic and writing multiple research articles. After retiring from the Navy, he worked as Director of the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Fairfax, Virginia and opened a private practice. He also served as a healthcare provider in the state of Virginia in various capacities for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.