Dr. Jon Blake, 63, Gas City, passed away at 1:14 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, February 10, 1958, to Robert and Norma (Hoover) Blake. On October 7, 2017, he married Jan Gilland, who survives.
Jon graduated from Marion High School and attended Indiana University. He worked as a Doctor for 30+ years. Jon was very appreciative of the community's continued support. He was a member Eastview Wesleyan Church, was a talented singer and actor and spent several years at the Marion Civic Center (20+ years). He is probably one of the reasons the theatre is still there. Jan says the theatre was truly his passion. He served as a doctor in the community for many decades. His favorite thing was his first cup of coffee in the morning!!
