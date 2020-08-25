Dr. Jere A. Wysong, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a respected teacher and friend died peacefully on August 16, 2020 in North Reading, MA, surrounded by loving family.
Born in 1939 in Fairmount to Ercel Nadine (Bunch) and Everett Wysong, Jere graduated from Fairmount High School and then attended Wabash College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and theater.
Jere received his master’s degree and PhD from Purdue University. From 1968–1971 he was professor of sociology at The Ohio State University. From 1972-1973, Jere was the director of social analysis at the National Center for Health Service Research and Development in Washington, D.C. He resumed his academic career at the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1973 as professor of sociology. At Fredonia State he was assistant to the dean for arts and sciences from 1975–1978 and was director of the health services administration program from 1992–2002. In 1987–1988 he held a Fulbright Senior Lectureship at Philips University, Marburg, Germany. Jere served as president of the Health Systems Agency of Western New York 1979–1983 and was appointed to the New York State Governor’s Health Advisory Council in 1981. He authored or coauthored numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals over his long career, with a focus on public health policy. He retired as professor emeritus in 2006.
In 1961 Jere married his wife, Jade (McMillan). In Fredonia, Jere and Jade created a home full of love, warmth, and laughter for their children, Mark, Jon, Lara, and Michelle, and for the many friends who joined them around the kitchen table.
Jere was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His energy, compassion, and humor will be deeply missed.
Jere is survived by his beloved wife Jade; son Mark Wysong and his wife Lucy of Richmond, VA; son Jon Wysong and his wife Tracy of Fredonia, NY; daughter Lara Wysong of Boston, MA; daughter Michelle Stepper and her husband Eric of Andover, MA; and his sister Janice Hanes and her husband Art of Fairmount. He is also survived by his eight grandsons, Danny, Brian, Thomas, Sean, Ryan, Theo, Zachary, and Joshua; as well as his three great-granddaughters, Violet, Phoebe, and Sheila, and one great-grandson, Joseph. He is also survived by loving in-laws, nephews, nieces, and a host of long-time friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Janet Gough.
Jere’s family will host a celebration of his life when it is safe for us all to gather together again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jere’s memory to the Men’s Soccer Booster Club, Fredonia State Athletics, 120 Dods Hall, Fredonia, NY 14063.
