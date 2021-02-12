Dr. Gary Donaldson died Tue. Feb. 2, 2021 in Covington, LA. He was born in Marion IN. on March 4, 1950 to Orville “Sam” and Leona (Ramp) Donaldson.
Gary was raised in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1968. He played Basketball and Baseball. Gary earned his Ph.D. from Louisiana State University in 1983. Gary was a Keller Foundation Professor of American History at Xavier University of Louisiana where he taught for 30 years. He taught courses in Modern America (since 1945), Historiography and Research, U.S. History survey (since 1865), and World Civilizations. His specialties were Twentieth-century U.S. history and Post-World War II foreign policy. He was also the Director of the Center for Undergraduate Research. During the 1991-1992 academic year, and again in 1997-98, he served as a Senior Fullbright Scholar in China, teaching twentieth-century American foreign policy at Beijing Foreign Studies University. His works include First Modern Campaign: The Presidential Election of 1960 (2007); Modern America: The Nation since 1945 (2007); Liberalism’s Last Hurrah: The Presidential Campaign of 1964 (2003); American Foreign Policy: The Twentieth Century In Documents (2002); The Second Reconstruction: A History of the Modern Civil Rights Movement (2000); Truman Defeats Dewey: A History of the Presidential Election of 1948 (1998); America at War since 1945: Foreign Policy and Politics in Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf War (1996); Abundance and Anxiety: America, 1945-1960 (1997); and A History of African-American in the Military (1991).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.