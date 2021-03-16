It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Dr. G. Malcolm Evans on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the age of 87. He was much loved by his family and enjoyed having a huge presence in their lives. His words of positive encouragement and daily prayer for their safety and protection will be missed. While mourning the loss, the family also celebrates his arrival into the arms of Christ in heaven, free of his earthly physical limitations.
Born in Conesville, Ohio, Malcolm served in the Army during the Korean War, attended Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University), and graduated from Columbus University (Ohio) with a degree in Business and Accounting. He had a wide array of business experience from steel manufacturing and transportation to nursing home ownership and healthcare management. He served on several boards of Christian organizations and was most proud of his 30 years serving on the Indiana Wesleyan University Board of Trustees. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by IWU and, in 1994, Evans Hall was dedicated in honor of him and Nadine, his wife of 67 years. In addition to IWU, he served on the boards of Asbury Theological Seminary, World Gospel Mission, Lakeview Wesleyan Church, and the Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.