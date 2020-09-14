Dr. Carl D. Zurcher, age 96, of Huntington, died September 11, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at College Park United Brethren Church, 1945 College Avenue, Huntington. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorial contributions may be made to College Park United Brethren Church or Huntington University, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
