Doyt E. Grossman, 94, of LaFontaine, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on January 19, 1926 in LaFontaine, to the late Elmer and Florence (Mann) Grossman.
Doyt was a 1944 graduate of LaFontaine High School. He married Phyllis R. Davis on August 19, 1955; she passed away on July 23, 2011. Doyt served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded the purple heart. Doyt was a lifetime farmer in LaFontaine and he was a member of the Lincolnville United Methodist Church.
Doyt is survived by four sons, Jerry Grossman, of Roanoke, Gerry Grossman, of LaFontaine, Doyt Grossman Jr., of Muncie, and Tom Grossman, of Portland, Tennessee; daughter, Joni Beeler, of Fort Wayne; one sister, Donabelle Moore, of Lafayette; eight grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery with Reverend Melissa Rice officiating .
Preferred memorials are to the Rolling Meadows Hospice Program.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 S. Main St., LaFontaine, Indiana 46940.
