Douglas “Doug” Wayne Price, 62, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Hartford City on August 1, 1957 to Loren H. Price and Inis Mae (Parker) Price.
He graduated from Blackford High School in 1977.
Doug attended Full Gospel Tabernacle Lighthouse Church in Dunkirk.
He is preceded in death by his father, Loren H. Price.
Doug will be cremated and there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
