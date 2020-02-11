Douglas D. Gibson, 57, Upland, died Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020, in his residence.
Survivors include his mother: Betty May Gibson, Upland; a sister: Dawn Da-Ree Monahan, Montpelier; and a brother: Daniel Dawayne Gibson, Hartford City.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland. Doug’s family will have a memorial service to honor his life at a later date.
For full obituary information, please visit www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.