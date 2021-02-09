Dorthia "Dot" N. Hughes, 79, of Marion, passed away at 6:00 pm on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Marion, born on Monday, July 14, 1941, to James and Malissa (Bartrum) Whirl.
Dot was married to Fred Hughes and was a homemaker throughout her life. She showed her love in the form of cooking. She loved to travel and bowl, and she was an avid follower of NASCAR and avid genealogist. Dot loved her detective shows and had made many quilts in her lifetime. For those who knew her, they never offered her a Coca-Cola to drink! She was a huge Pepsi drinker; it was never Coca-Cola. She especially loved her grandbabies and spending time with them.
