Dorthea ‘Dottie’ L. Goodwin, age 82, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion. Mrs. Goodwin was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on July 26, 1937 to the late Lovell H. Harrison and Alma (Jorden) Spencer.
She married Bruce E. Goodwin in Kentucky on July 8, 1956. Dottie sold Avon for over 30 years and was proud to be in the President’s Club with the company. She enjoyed collecting Cherished Teddies, playing hymns on the piano, bowling and watching the Cincinnati Reds on TV. Her and Bruce also enjoyed the many adventures of being in their Camping Club.
Survivors include: Husband, Bruce Goodwin of Marion, Son, Tim and Polly Goodwin of Lima, Ohio, Daughter, Tresa Goodwin of Indiana, Grandson, Phillip and Channing Goodwin, Granddaughter, Katy and Sean Suggett, three great grandchildren: Aiden Suggett, Gwen Suggett and Bennett Goodwin.
She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Earl Goodwin and grandson, Benjamin Lee Goodwin.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Hillside Wesleyan Church, 2510 South Home Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Gary Bingham officiating the service.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.
