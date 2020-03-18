Dorothy J. Willis, 86, of Marion, IN, passed away at 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Marion General Hospital in Marion, IN. She was born on Wednesday, September 27, 1933, in Bridgeport, IL. She married Olin L. Willis on Saturday, May 24, 1952 in Bridgeport, IL.; he precedes her in death on September 8, 2015. Dorothy was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport, IL. She was a member of the Van Buren Central Christian Church. She retired from Anaconda Wire & Cable in 1992. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, gardening, spending time with her family, and was an avid reader.
She will be sadly missed by her Son - Mark (Vera) Willis, Van Buren, IN, Son - Eric Willis, Mobile, AL, Son - Kevin (Shelly) Willis, Wabash, IN, Daughter - Julie (Ron) White, Marion, IN, 9 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, and Sister - Mary Lou Pointon, Bridgeport, IL.
She was preceded in death by Father - Lester Gray, Mother - Melissa (Baldwin) Gray, Husband - Olin L. Willis, and Sister - Betty Jane Stevenson.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 N Main Street Van Buren on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
A service to celebrate Dorothy’s life will follow at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with Tony Miner officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.
Preferred memorials: Central Christian Church 201 S. 1st St. Van Buren, IN, 46991.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
