Dorothy Simon, 95, of Berne, IN, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Bethel Brethren Church 718 E. Main St. Berne, IN. 46711 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at Bethel Brethren Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with Pastor Joe Nass officiating. Burial will take place at M.R.E. Cemetery, Berne, IN.
Preferred memorials: Bethel Brethren Church 718 E. Main St. Berne, IN. 46711
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
