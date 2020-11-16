Dorothy Mae Clock, 96, of Gaston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with her children by her side.
Dorothy Mae was born December 7, 1923 in Gaston to the late Earl and May Parkison. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1941 and married her high school sweetheart, Harold Clock. They raised a daughter, Janice, and twin sons, Gerald and Darrell. For the next 56 years, they were partners in a farming and livestock operation in northern Delaware County. They raised and showed Angus cattle and sold eggs for almost 50 years. Dorothy Mae was a member of the Eastern Star in Matthews and the Gaston United Methodist Church where she taught the same Sunday School class for 68 years. She also belonged to the United Methodist Women and took great pride in serving her community. She had an unwavering belief in Christian values and put the needs of others before her own. Dorothy Mae's was her famous angel food cake. She was a basketball fan and rarely missed a high school sporting event, especially if her children or grandchildren were playing. She had a special way with animals and could tame them with her voice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.