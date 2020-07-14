Dorothy M. Wellman, 96, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away at 3:20 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM and from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM, July 16, 2020. A rosary/prayer service will be at 8:00PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
A mass to celebrate her life will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 10:30AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020.Interment will follow in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Bryant.
