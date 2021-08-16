Dorothy June Proffitt died on Aug. 13, 2021 at the age of 89 in Plainfield, Indiana. Born March 2, 1932 in Pennsylvania, to late parents Russell and Dolly Mae Hedrick. Dorothy grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas with a sister Elizabeth, and two brothers, Harold (Sonny), and Joe.
Dorothy, a great fan of James Dean, made her way to Indiana and worked for Bell Telephone as a telephone operator. In Nov. 1962, she married James E. Proffitt and made her home in Marion, Indiana, raising two sons. Dorothy loved game shows and doing crossword puzzles. She was dedicated to protecting all animals and passionately supported the local humane society shelter. She rescued many cats over the years, vowing to be a caretaker of God's creatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.