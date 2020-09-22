Dorothy Jean (Titus) Underwood, 91. In the early hours of Saturday, September 19th, Dorothy entered the eternal welcome of her loving Savior.
Born July 27, 1929, in Charles City, Iowa, Dorothy was a twin, one of nine children to Walter and Ida Titus. Of those nine, she was last living. Her dad was a pastor, and Dorothy was determined to live a life of similar purpose. In 1948, she studied art and music at Miltonvale Wesleyan College. She moved to Marion, Indiana working seven years at RCA. Dorothy was interested in getting married but not dating. She prayed that if God wanted her to have a husband, He would need to send her one because she, “didn’t intend to go out looking.” Enter Frank Underwood, a mutual friend, kind, wavy black hair and an incredible smile. On her first date with Frank, she brought along a pocket hymnal. If they couldn’t sing together, she thought, why continue? He could sing. Dorothy married Frank on September 4th, 1953. The couple had four children, and traveled the Midwest holding revivals and ministering as the Frank Underwood Family. Dorothy sang, played piano and created chalk-art pieces inspired by hymns. They were members of Fairmount Wesleyan Church and happily married for 51 years before his passing in 2005. Tucked in cabinet corners, adorning tables and covering her refrigerator, Dorothy had an abundance of funny sayings, recipes, bible verses, encouraging words and images of loved ones. Each day, Dorothy rose early and embodied a saying on her wallpaper, “hands to work, hearts to God.” You could count on her prayers and homemade goodies – whether dresses, noodles, quilts, cinnamon rolls, garden fresh veggies or apple pie. Dorothy’s legacy of faithfulness, laughter and love lives on in her family. She is cherished by: daughter Cindy (Darrell, deceased) Powell, son Kent (Ellenruth) Underwood, daughter Linda (Brian) Crume, daughter Marcia (Christian) Fox; grandchildren: Kendra (Adam) Roberts, Kathryn (Isaac) Hookom, Jared (Meredith) Powell, Steffanie Powell, Franklin (Hannah) Underwood, Jenna (Andrew) Becker, Jordan Crume, Corbin and Christopher Fox; great-grandchildren: Cora Roberts, Ira and Greta Hookom, Ava and Emma Powell. Dorothy (“Mom,” “Grandma!,” “GG”) is dearly missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 from 1PM – 3PM with the funeral service beginning at 3 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Wesleyan Church in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.