Dorothea L. McVicker, 96, of Orlando, FL, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, FL. She was born on Saturday, March 29, 1924, in Marion, IN. Dorothea attended Jefferson High School in Upland, IN. She attended the Van Buren United Methodist Church. Dorothea was formerly of the Van Buren and Gas City communities before moving to Orlando, FL., where she had lived for 10 years. She had worked at Essex Wire, Van Buren, and retired from the Marion V.A. Medical Center where she was a nurse’s aide. Dorothea was a member of the Red Hat Society in Gas City and enjoyed gardening and writing poetry.
She will be sadly missed by her Daughters - Bonita (John) Walters, Hilton Head, SC, Carol Elisala, Orlando, FL, Sons - David (Kimbre) McVicker, Kissimmee, FL, Jeff (Brenda) McVicker, Marion, IN, Grandchildren - Kevin Rakes, Dayton, OH, Dave McVicker, Bluffton, IN, Josh McVicker, Hartford City, IN, Jackie Friermood, Tavares, FL, Leslie Johnson, Eustis, FL, Blair Elisala, Sanford, FL, Echo McVicker, Port Richey, FL, John McVicker, Gas City, IN, Sarah McVicker, Gas City, IN, Jeffrey McVicker, Upland, IN, Zachary McVicker, Meridian, ID, Devin McVicker, Gas City, IN, 35 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.