Doris L. Way, age 58 of Marion passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in her home.
She was born February 23, 1962 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of late Cecil and Jessie Mae (McCord) Basham. She grew up in Greensburg, Indiana.
She married Jon Way on August 25, 1986, and he survives. She was a homemaker and enjoyed planning parties, weddings and decorating. She enjoyed cooking and was constantly trying a new recipe or an old family favorite. Family dinners were always favorite days for her and her family. She always looked forward to everyone being together for a laugh, a dance in the kitchen or occasional food fight.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Way of Marion; daughters, Jennifer (Aaron) Buckler of Gas City and Jessica (Bradley) Moore of Gas City; granddaughters, Caitlin Huston of Avon, Allie Huston of Gas City and Teagan Joy Moore of Gas City; sisters, Ronda Jones of Marion, Karen (Randy) Sweeney of Stuart, Florida, Libby (Eddie) Qualls of Lakeworth, Florida, Brenda Karakosta of Naples, Florida and Kathy Fasnacht of Columbus, Indiana; her in-laws, William Z. (Karen) Way of Avon, Tom (Cyndi) Way of Mohawk, Indiana and Becky (Wayne) Thompson of Clovis, California; many nieces and nephews; her favorite westie, Ellie Mae and her least favorite cat, Max.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Rick Basham and Mike Traylor; and her in-laws, William E. and Ruthanna Way.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Tom Mansbarger officiating. Cremation will take place following funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953; or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Ft. Wayne, Indiana 46814.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
