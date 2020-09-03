Doris Jane Wiley's earthly adventure came to a close on September 1, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1934 to Kenneth and Velma (Highley) Gardner in Swayzee, Indiana (the Only Swayzee in the World!).
Jane was a true servant of the Lord, showing kindness, caring, and compassion to all who crossed her path. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. She sent countless cards and notes to others to remind them that they were remembered. She never met a stranger and considered most people she met to be family. She was a loving wife and mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She will be greatly missed.
Shortly after hanging up her Speedking cheerleader uniform in 1952, Jane married Richard E. Wiley. They lived briefly in Marion, Indiana before moving permanently to Muncie in 1957. They were married for 59 years.
Jane was a trailblazer by being a working mother in the 1950's and early I960's. She served as a medial secretary to Muncie physicians Phil Ball and Harold Nelson. She was named the Secretary to the Dean of the Ball State University Medical Education Department at its founding in the early I970's and remained in that position until her retirement.
One of Jane's proudest achievements was obtaining a driver's license at the age of 36! She was rewarded for this feat with a Brand new, full-size, fire-engine red station wagon. She spent most of the years 1970-1976 filling BIG RED with Burris High School girls and following the Burris team, bus to whatever sporting event her sons were participating in.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth E. Wiley (Wife: Ann) and Jon R. Wiley (Wife Tammy), her grandchildren Aaron(Wife: Emily), Ryan (Wife: Jenn), Mary (Husband: Wesley Tomey), Morgan, and Mitchell, four great grandchildren, her sister, Lois Grindle, two nieces, a nephew, and numerous cousins.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Parson Mortuary with the service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Pastor David Delk will be officiating and a private family burial will follow on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, Muncie, Indiana, the Salvation Army, The Second Harvest Food Bank, or The Muncie Mission.
Online condolences maybe made to the family in care of www.parson-mortuary.com
In closing, we will leave you with the words our mother always left us with upon departing from any sort of gathering, "I'm sorry to have to go so soon, but be of good cheer and all that crap!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.