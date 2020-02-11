Doris E. Meyer, 93, of Huntington, passed 9:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington.
She was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Huntington County to Ernest and Gladys Beck. Her parents preceded her in death. Doris married Eldon Meyer at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church May 31, 1950. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2010.
To honor the wishes of Doris, there will be a private family service and burial at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Nix Settlement in Columbia City.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
