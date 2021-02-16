Doris D. (Harmon) Gallaway, 86, Marion, passed away in her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was born in Heber Springs, Arkansas, on September 10, 1934, to Chester and Ena (Thomlinson) Harmon. She married the love of her life, Jerrel Gallaway on July 6, 1950 in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Doris attended Heber Springs High School and received her LPN certification from Tucker Vocational School. She worked as a LPN for 26 years with Marion General Hospital in the recovery room, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God, where she and her husband were the previous Pastors.
