Doris Ann Farmer, 89, passed away September 30 at Four Seasons Health Center.
Doris was born in 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio to John and Matilda Krazl.
She grew up in Hamilton, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Charles Russell. They married in 1950 and moved to Marion, Indiana where they raised their three children.
Doris was a full-time homemaker and retired to Columbus, Indiana after the death of her husband. She was an active volunteer at the Columbus Senior Center.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Terilyn (William) Voegtle; her son, Matthew David (Paula) Farmer; Daughter in law, Rhonda Farmer; grandchildren, Kathryn (Kevin) Wood, Elizabeth Voegtle, Andrea (Willie) Roegner, Chesney Farmer, Caroline (Tiffany) Farmer, Taylor Farmer; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mark, and Eleanor Roegner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her son, Mark; and her brother, John Krazl.
A visitation for Doris will be held Friday, October 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Myers-Reed Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In keeping with Indiana guidelines, social distancing must be followed and masks are required. You may also be asked to wait outside due to the social distanced capacity of the funeral home.
Internment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's name may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.
Myers-Reed is serving the Farmer family.
