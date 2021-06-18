Doris A. Owen, 74, of Jonesboro, passed away in Marion General Hospital, Marion on June 16, 2021. She was born on February 18, 1947 to the late Terence R. and Anne J. (Mangia) Howell in Marion.
Doris graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1965. She married Bryce Owen in May 3, 1968. Mr. Owen preceded her in death on September 10, 2006. After high school she attended cosmetology school and retired in 2020 after many years of styling. Doris was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Gas City. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds, participating in craft shows and loved making trips to to Shipshewana. Doris was a talented cook and everyone enjoyed her delicious pies, homemade noodles and candies. Her dogs were most special to her and she was especially fond of her dog, Allie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.