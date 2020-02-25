Doreen Lindsey, age 61, of Huntington, died at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Doreen was born on Dec. 23, 1958 in Huntington, the daughter of Darwin and Lura (Miller) Lindsey.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Doreen Lindsey.
