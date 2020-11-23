Donnie Lee Odum, 84, of Marion, passed away at 3:54 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Roann, Indiana, on March 1, 1936. He was lovingly raised by his parents, William and Lois Lintner.
Donnie enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles and spent many hours working on them. He liked watching movies, especially westerns. Donnie had lived at Wesleyan Health Care and Rehabilitation Center since 1976 and had made several friends there over the years.
