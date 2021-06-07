Donnie A. Tackett, 63, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Marion. Donnie was born on March 21, 1958, to the late Charles and Velma (Bradley) Tackett, in Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Marion High School, class of 1976. Donnie married the love of his life, Bonnie (Bilbee) Tackett, on February 28, 1986. They just celebrated 35 years of marriage. He was a core maker at Atlas Foundry for many years. Donnie enjoyed playing video games, horseshoes, and golf. He was in a bowling league for several years. Donnie enjoyed fishing with his family and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.
Donnie will be sadly missed by his wife, Bonnie Tackett, Marion; children, April (Jesse) Simonsson, Marion; and Amy Tackett, Marion; grandchildren, Aaron Moon, and Lilian, Kelsie, and Penelope Simonsson; brothers, Darrell (Cindy) Tackett, Fort Wayne; and Ronnie Tackett, Marion; sister-in-law, Jane Case; brothers-in-law, Bill (Sue) Bilbee, and Jim (Ronda) Bilbee; special niece and nephew, Angie (Tiger) Rangel, and Steve Tackett; along with many other nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.