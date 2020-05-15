Donna Rippy, 81, of Upland, formerly of Warren, died at 11:32 p.m. on May 13 in Upland, IN.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on May 18 at Glancy- H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. A service to celebrate Donna’s life will follow at noon.
Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Andrews, IN.
Memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene, 406 E. 1st Street, Warren, IN. 46792
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.