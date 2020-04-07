Donna M. Moyer, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Saint Anne Randallia Place in Fort Wayne, with her loving family by her side. Donna was born on Aug. 9, 1931, to the late Hubert and Lucille Miller. She graduated high school in 1950 and then married the love of her life, Wayne Moyer, on September 12, 1953. Wayne preceded her in death on June 3, 2001, after 47 years of marriage. Donna graduated from beauty school and for several years operated a salon at her house. She then worked as a clerk at K-Mart for many years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Back Creek Friends Church for over 30 years. Donna enjoyed this time of year most of all. Spring was her favorite, as she loved to garden. She also enjoyed cooking, cross stitching, and sewing, and she made many Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls over the years. She became so good at making them that she even sold some at stores. One of her daughter still has her first ones that she made 50 years ago.
Donna will be missed by her four children, Marsha Kane, Fort Wayne, Lary (Ruth) Moyer, Marion, Jeffrey (Patty) Moyer, Marion, and Karen (Brian) Harmon, Converse; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Lucille; husband, Wayne; brother, Robert Miller; and sister, Delores Miller.
Arrangements for Donna have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, a private burial will be held at Grant Memorial Park in Marion, with a public memorial service at a later date.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.