Donna Louann Tyree, 80 of Fairmount passed away in her home on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she left this earth and joined her Heavenly Father in his kingdom.
She was born on April 24, 1940, to the late Donald and Evelyn (Hiestand) Alexander. Donna was a high school graduate of Marion High School. She married James Tyree at the age of 17. The couple were married for 62 1/2 years. Donna attended Fairmount Wesleyan Church for many years and then became a member of Fairmount Baptist Church. Donna was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a cafeteria worker at Park Elementary School while her children were young, and then went to work at Wesleyan Headquarters for 13 years. After retirement, she and James enjoyed family and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, James Tyree, Fairmount; two brothers, Donald E. Alexander, Wabash and James B. (Sharon) Alexander, Fairmount; 2 daughters, Julie Tyree and Sheila (John) Metzger, both of Fairmount; 3 granddaughters, Heather Blaisdell, Summitville, Kristyna Dodson, Shannon (Jeremy) Perry, both of Fairmount; grandson, Christopher Blaisdell, Mishawaka, IN and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, William W. Tyree and a great-granddaughter, Brandie Nichole Tyree.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana, where visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 3-8 PM. Funeral service celebrating Donna's life will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10 AM with Rev. Jeff Luedtke officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Helping Hands in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
s://secure.funeralhomehosting.com/arh/notices/Donna-Tyree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.