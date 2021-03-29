Donna L. (Glass) Heindl, 76, died peacefully in her home in Swayzee, Indiana, while surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Donna was born in Dayton, Kentucky, on September 23, 1944, to the late Clarence and Lucille (Garrison) Glass. On June 1, 1968, she married Robert J. Heindl, who preceded her in death.
Donna graduated from Highland High School in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, where she was an excellent student with an adventurous spirit. She was a majorette in the marching band and member of the Sub Debs Sorority. The fact that there was not a girl’s dive team at the time would not deter Donna from pursuing her passion. Instead, she joined the boy’s diving squad and excelled. She later attended the University of Cincinnati, where she earned an Associate’s degree. She was a member and secretary of the Richmond, Indiana, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. After many years of service in various roles, Donna retired from Richmond Community Schools.
