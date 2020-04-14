Donna K. Ragsdale, age 77 of Marion passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion.
Donna was born Dec. 25, 1942 in Metropolis, Illinois the daughter of the late Paul and Madeline (Stockton) Ragsdale. She worked in retail at the downtown Hills Department Store and Sears for many years. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church in Marion. Donna loved her family, the Lord and her church. She spent many years as a caregiver for her parents and her brother. She was a sweet and humble lady.
She is survived by a cousin, Pat Matuschak of Canton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Ragsdale.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, memorial services will be held at a later date at First Christian Church, 1970 N. Wabash Ave., Marion, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
