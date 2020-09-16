Donna K. Ragsdale, age 77 of Marion passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
