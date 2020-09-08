Donna J. (Morgan) Herring-Boldrey age 66 of Harrison, Michigan, passed away at 8:20am on August 10th, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Clare,Michigan.
Donna was born on May 4th, 1954 in Hartford City,Indiana to the late Ralph and Betty Morgan.
Donna attended Eastbrook High School. At the age of 43 she pursued her dream and became an LPN. She enjoyed adult coloring,riding on the back of a motorcycle, and most of all spending time with and spoiling all of her pets throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband, James Boldrey. Daughter, Nicole (William) Lawrence, Marion, IN. Jamie (Miguel) Rodriguez,Capac, MI, Chad(Pam) Boldrey, Oxford,MI. Grandchildren, Cadance Ormsby, Billy Lawrence, Brian Henke II, Nathan Henke, Dakota Boldrey, Mason Boldrey, and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Anna Keeley.
A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Sunday September 13th, from 1:00pm-3:00 pm at the Amvets Post 5, 705 West 37th Street, Marion, IN.
