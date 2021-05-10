Donna J. Marley, 83, Upland, passed away in her home at 4:05 am on Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born in Eaton, Indiana, on Sunday, July 11, 1937, to Dick and Theodetta (Westenbarger) Holdren. On August 3, 1957, she married Jay F. Marley, and he survives.
Donna graduated from Eaton High School and worked for several years at Madison-Grant School Corporation, where she was a cook. She was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God and organized the Breaking Bread Ministry. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles in her spare time. She will be remembered as a tremendous wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. God and family came first for Donna, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.