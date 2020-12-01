Donna J. (Garrison) Grindle, 88, Fairmount, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at IU Ball Hospital. Donna was born in Shirley, Indiana on Dec. 7, 1931, daughter of the late Earl Henry and Dessie Ita (Simons) Garrison. She graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1949. Donna was the secretary/treasurer at Madison-Grant High School from 1971 to 2002. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed her pets, and feeding birds. Donna enjoyed going to the beach and watching IU and Pacers basketball.
Donna is survived by her son, Kent (Jonna) Grindle, Jonesboro and daughter, Jeryl (Robb) Ricks, Fairmount; six grandchildren, Brock (Jessica) Ricks, Brandon (Maggie) Ricks, Brady (Lisa) Ricks, Brennen (John) Ricks, Kale (Khristy) Grindle, and Kelsey Grindle; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeremiah, Ava, Mae, Tenley, Brason, and Kohlton.
