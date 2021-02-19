Donna J. Clock, 98, of Fairmount, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Morrison Woods in Muncie.
Donna was born in Fairmount, Indiana on July 26, 1922, daughter of the late William R. and Lillie M. (Whitesides) Spence. She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1939. She married Clifford E. Clock. He preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 1987. Donna retired from Mercker's Drug Land in Gas City where she was a pharmacy Tech and gift store manager. Donna was a faithful and loving servant to the Lord. She was a member of the Fowlerton United Methodist Church, where she served as the communion steward for many years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, Red Hat, and the American Business Woman. Donna had a genuine love and concern for people. She enjoyed singing and sang specials at many local churches as well as on WLBC Radio and the Robert’s Hotel in Muncie. She loved her children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.